Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 5, 2023 – Controversial Bungoma-based cleric Eliud Wekesa popularly known as Yesu Wa Tongaren has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for allegedly indoctrinating his followers.

Bungoma police commander Francis Kooli said they summoned the preacher over his questionable religious teachings.

This comes even as President William Ruto formed a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the Shakahola cult deaths.

The commission, led by Justice Jessie Lessit, has been tasked with establishing what led to the killing of the now over 100 people in the church owned by Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Police last week also arrested New Life Prayer Centre and church pastor Ezekiel Odero for allegedly indoctrinating his followers and having links with Makenzie.

Odero is out on bond of Sh 3 million and he was ordered to appear before DCI weekly.

Yesu Wa Tongaren, Ezekiel, and Mackenzie are among dozens of rogue clerics on the government’s radar for radicalizing their followers and even telling them to starve to death to meet their creator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.