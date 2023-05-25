Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – A female police officer, Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa Isiak, has cried out for help on her Twitter handle after she was allegedly detained by her superiors at the state police command.

In a series of tweets, Isiak said she was detained after demanding for her resignation from the force to be approved.

She said she has been in service for six years and has been pushing for her resignation since last year.

She mentioned that she went to the command headquarters on Wednesday, May 24 thinking that her resignation was about to be approved but instead receive a shocker as her superior ordered that she be detained.

