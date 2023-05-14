Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 May 2023 – Police have arrested three suspects who are part of a gang that has been harassing motorists and robbing them of their valuables along the Kenol-Sagana highway.

The notorious highway thugs have in the recent past been erecting roadblocks along the busy highway at night and attacking motorists while armed with machetes and other crude weapons.

They were flushed from their hideout in Makuyu after police conducted intelligence-led investigations.

More suspects are being sought in the ongoing operation with detectives appealing for information from the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.