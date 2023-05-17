Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 May 2023 – Police have nabbed two notorious muggers who have been snatching phones and other valuables from Kenyans at Kariobangi Roundabout.

They camp at the busy roundabout, especially during rush hours, waiting to steal from unsuspecting Kenyans.

Police recovered dismantled phones, one portable scale, and two handbags, all believed to have been stolen.

See the photo of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.