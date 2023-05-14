Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 14 May 2023 – Detectives are interrogating 2 suspects in connection with gang rape and robbery with violence incidents reported in Homa Bay County last month.

The duo were arrested while headed to Kericho County, where they are believed to have been hired to commit murder and other atrocities.

Philip Omollo and Dan Kuma are suspected to be part of a gang of seven that broke into a homestead in Lala village, Arujo location in Homa Bay County and gang-raped a woman before escaping with household goods of an unknown value.

In the incident on May 10, 2023, the gang that claimed to have been sent to eliminate the family then turned to the man of the house and hit him on the head with a blunt object, leaving him unconscious. Luckily, the man survived the attack.

In a related incident, the gang operating in a similar manner had on the night of April 23 and 24 raided 5 homes at Cinema Market in Gem where they gang-raped a woman before making away with household goods including TV sets, gas cookers, mobile phones among other electronic goods.

The suspects are currently in custody being grilled by detectives in relation to the reported incidents before being arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.