Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – A 26-year-old lady from Eldoret has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of her two kids.

The suspect stabbed her two kids aged 2 and 6 at Lower West Indies Estate after frequent domestic squabbles with her husband

A blood-stained knife believed to have been used to commit the heinous act was recovered.

Below is a statement by police on the shocking murder incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.