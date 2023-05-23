Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – A 26-year-old lady from Eldoret has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of her two kids.
The suspect stabbed her two kids aged 2 and 6 at Lower West Indies Estate after frequent domestic squabbles with her husband
A blood-stained knife believed to have been used to commit the heinous act was recovered.
Below is a statement by police on the shocking murder incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>