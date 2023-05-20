Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Renowned lawyer, PLO Lumumba has spoken after he came face to face with President William Ruto’s motorcade on Saturday along Muthaiga Road.

Ruto was heading to Limuru for centenary celebrations at Limuru Girls when PLO spotted his huge motorcade.

In a social media post, Lumumba who is a former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission urged Ruto to reduce his motorcade.

Lumumba said that the country is in a difficult situation economically and the President should also consider saving on costs by having a small motorcade that will use little fuel as they are funded by taxpayer’s money.

“I have today on the 20th day, 2023 at 9.40 am along Muthaiga Road seen President William Ruto’s Motorcade. With due respect Excellency, reduce its size. It’s too much opulence in the midst of economic difficulties. @WilliamsRuto,” Lumumba said.

