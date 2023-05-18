Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has urged President William Ruto to work for Kenyans and stop blaming his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, over the current financial crisis.

Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have several times been quoted saying they “inherited a dilapidated economy” from Mr. Kenyatta, thus calling for more time and patience from Kenyans before any change from the Kenya Kwanza administration can be felt.

But according to Aukot, President Ruto’s administration should borrow a leaf from Kenya’s third president, the late Mwai Kibaki, who he says was focused on transforming the country instead of complaining about the state of the country he inherited from President Daniel Moi.

“Let us stop making apologies for the government and the past problems. The difference between this administration and Kibaki’s is that Kibaki did not get stuck up on the fact that he inherited the Moi regime.

“He did not keep reminding us that Moi did this and that,” Dr. Aukot said on Thursday.

“The less you talk about Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration the more hope you give Kenyans that you are actually doing something about it,” he added.

Aukot spoke on Wednesday when he appeared in an interview on Citizen TV.

