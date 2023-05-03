Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence after he was kicked out as Jubilee Party leader and replaced by nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege.

In an announcement made by interim Jubilee Party Secretary General, Kanini Kega, the former ruling party resolved to remove Uhuru as party leader over what they termed as gross misconduct and violating the party’s constitution.

However, in a fast move, Uhuru, through the embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, said he remains the party leader and accused President William Ruto of creating a rebellion in the party.

“The rebel group is being commandeered from State House with Kenya Kwanza showing a blatant disrespect and disregard to multiparty democracy,” Kioni said.

But in a statement later Tuesday, Kanini Kega dismissed claims that they are being commandeered at State House and said the party’s National Executive Council(NEC)met in accordance with the constitution and removed Uhuru as party leader and now Sabina Chege is the Jubilee Party leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST