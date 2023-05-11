Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Embattled city preacher Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Center and Church was filmed admonishing one of his technicians before firing him in the middle of the service.

In the video shared on Tiktok, the popular televangelist is heard ordering the technician to gather all his belongings and leave the church premises.

He warned him of dire consequences if he found him within the church premises after the service.

It remains unclear what caused Odero’s abrupt dismissal of the technician, but the incident has sparked widespread condemnation from social media users.

Many have criticized Odero’s actions, pointing out the irony of preaching about forgiveness while simultaneously shaming someone in front of a congregation.

“The same people who preach about forgiveness and then embarrass you in front of a crowd,” a Tiktok user commented on the video.

Watch the video and comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.