Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Youthful city businessman Vincent Alata has sued his pretty girlfriend, Imelda Mwendwa Kigunda after she damaged his car over cheating allegations.

The court heard that she committed the offense on January 18, 2023, at Gemini Club, a high-end club in Nairobi.

According to the court papers, the two had heated arguments over some cheating allegations, which led to the said offense.

Vincent drives a BMW and it is alleged that his girlfriend damaged its windscreen during the scuffle.

Below are photos of the car.

