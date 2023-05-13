Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna claims that Azimio leader Raila Odinga evicted an elderly mzungu woman from her beach house in Malindi and claimed ownership of the prime land.

Raila reportedly went with bulldozers and destroyed the multi-million house.

Although Raila got court orders to evict the woman from the land, Miguna claims he grabbed the property.

“The first 3 images are Mrs. Unsworth’s 8.4 acres prime Malindi property before conman Raila Odinga illegally invaded, took over, and DESTROYED it. To the bottom right is the property now AFTER conman Raila Odinga has destroyed it with bulldozers,” Miguna wrote.

