Thursday, May 25, 2023 – The main suspects in the brutal murder of Edward Morema and his wife Mong’ina Morema that occurred in March this year have been arrested and arraigned in court.

The three, Peris Ondara, Dennis Ondara, and Migiro Patrice, are close family members of the slain couple.

Peris is said to have masterminded the murder of the US-based couple over property wrangles.

She was the second wife to slain USIU professor Zachary Mosoti who was murdered in Kamulu about two years ago.

Apparently, Morema was the uncle of the deceased professor.

Peris wanted to inherit some of her slain husband’s properties but Morema and his wife were against it.

They wanted the professor’s first wife to inherit the properties.

Peris is said to have planned the couple’s murder.

She is also believed to have planned her husband’s murder.

See the photo of the suspects below.

