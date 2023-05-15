Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – Five people died, and eight others were seriously injured after a matatu traveling from Eldoret to Nairobi lost control and overturned in the Sachangwan area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Molo Police Commander Mwenda Muthamia confirmed the incident and said that four men and one woman died on the spot, while the other eight were seriously injured in the Monday morning accident.

Survivors are receiving treatment at the Molo Hospital while the bodies of the deceased are at the hospital mortuary.

Below are photos of the ill-fated matatu which was taken to Molo police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.