Monday May 8, 2023 – The 35-year-old pregnant South African woman who was shot dead by her ex-husband has been identified as Ntombizodwa Khumalo.

Women For Change, an NPO advocating for the protection of the constitutional rights of women in South Africa, posted her photo on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Ntombizodwa was killed by Jonnas Tebogo Mpete,39, a police officer at Brits Hospital in North West on 5 April 2023.

Ntombizodwa was eight months pregnant and worked as a desk operator at the hospital.

The suspect, stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, had allegedly threatened her for months before ultimately gunning her down in full view of the staff and patients at the hospital.

He handed himself over to the police after allegedly calling a family member, informing them that he had murdered Ntombizodwa.

It is alleged that Ntombizodwa got married in 2016 to her ex-husband, but five years into the marriage, she left him when the abuse worsened.

Her family said she often had bruises all over her body and that the family tried to intervene many times. It is alleged that the Ntombizodwa obtained a protection order against the accused in 2021.

Meanwhile, the suspect appeared at the Brits Magistrates’ Court last month where he is facing a charge of premeditated murder.

It was also brought to the attention of the court that the ex-wife obtained a protection order against the accused in 2021.