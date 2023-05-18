Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – Photos of late actor, Saint Obi’s palatial home in Imo have been shared online.

The photos surfaced just after movie producer Zik Zulu Okafor narrated how the late actor’s marriage allegedly took him away from friends and acting.

He had also alleged that Saint Obi’s in-laws accused him of being a gold digger which led to a crisis in his marriage and eventual death.

Sharing photos of Saint Obi’s mansion, Uche Nworah who is a member of the Advisory Board at Awka Millennium City wrote;

“Honouring The Ancestors

“Late actor Saint Obi (Obinna Nwafor) even in death passes on an important message of honouring one’s ancestors. New pictures have emerged showing his palatial home in his native Alaenyi Ogwa village, in Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“A conspicuous signboard in the sprawling estate honours his Umuezealaeze ancestors listing their names; Mazi Duruoriaku & Lolo U (Great-Great-Great Grand father and mother), Mazi Iwuoha and Lolo E (Great-Great Grandfather and mother), Mazi Amadi and Lolo N (Great Grandfather and mother), Mazi Nwafor and Lolo Nwajiocha (Grandfather and Mother), and Mazi Melford and Lolo Millicent Nwafor (Father and mother).”