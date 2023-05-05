Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 5, 2023 – Aoko Otieno alleges that Nominated MP Irene Mayaka has been secretly warming the bed of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

According to Aoko, Raila met the youthful politician during campaigns after she joined the Azimio campaign team.

He would ‘massage’ her after vigorous campaigns and in return, he nominated her to Parliament.

Aoko alleges that apart from Irene Mayaka, there is no other young woman from Luo Nyanza who has benefitted from ODM.

Below are photos of Irene, Raila’s alleged girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.