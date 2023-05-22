Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confessed that he had a crush on Limuru Girls Principal Teresa Mwangi while growing up.

The second in command disclosed that he is well-known to the principal, stating that they grew up together.

Gachagua highlighted that as a young boy, he tried his luck at seducing Teresa, but it was futile, adding that she wasn’t easy to impress.

The DP stated that if it were not for Teresa’s focus on school work, she wouldn’t have achieved what she has as an academician.

”We grew up together. We are neighbours at home. We tried to confuse her tumweke kwa box, akaruka. I am sure if she had been an easy girl and listened to some of us. Tulikuwa tunataka kumpeleka namna hii namna hii, tungemchenga na hangefika hapa,” he said amid laughter from the students

He further admitted that she is still beautiful to date.

“She was a very beautiful girl and she is still very beautiful. Why she the chief principal of such a great institution is because she was tough. She is still tough,” he added

