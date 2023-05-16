Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 16 May 2023 – Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of Oscar Sudi’s friend Lorro.

Lorro, a famous bus conductor in Eldoret, was accosted near his home over the weekend and brutally murdered.

Among those arrested are two young men.

A video of Lorro’s last moments before he was murdered has emerged.

On the fateful night he was killed, he had fun at a popular club in Eldoret.

He was filmed dancing the night away, not knowing that he would meet his untimely death.

Watch the video.

