Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga has exposed a rogue pastor who reportedly runs a cult church in Uthiru.

A whistleblower revealed that church members are allowed to have sex orgies and worship while naked.

The pastor, identified as Mwaura, runs the church in his homestead.

He also has branches in other parts of the country.

The church is allegedly very secretive.

The Government should move with speed and question him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.