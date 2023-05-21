Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday surprised Limuru Girls High School students with Ksh1 million for their party.

Speaking during the Centenary Anniversary of the school domiciled in Kiambu County, Gachagua gave out the money, indicating that it would help the students celebrate their academic excellence and discipline.

“Let me plan for the party of these girls so that they can eat what they want,” Gachagua stated.

“So let me bring that Ksh1 million for the students’ bash and give it to the Chief Principal and leave other major issues for President William Ruto to address,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua further lauded Limuru Girls’ Chief Principal, indicating that her journey to success signified determination and hard work.

This comes even as Gachagua continues to complain that the government has no money for development since former President Uhuru Kenyatta looted everything.

On the other hand, President William Ruto promised to deliver another bus to the school. The Head of State noted that the school’s population had increased significantly, prompting his decision to add another bus.

“I have realised that the number of students has increased they were 1,400 right now, they are over 2,000. So, I will look for another bus next week because two buses for over 2,000 students are insufficient,” Ruto promised.

At the same time, Ruto pledged to help Limuru Girls construct a new administration block valued at over Ksh100 million. To address congestion in the school, the Head of State also pledged to support Limuru Girls to get seven more classrooms.

