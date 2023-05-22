Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Pauline Njoroge, is over the moon after former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed her as Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary.

Pauline was appointed on Monday during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference chaired by Uhuru.

Others appointed include Jamleck Kamau (national director of elections), Maison Leshoomo (national women’s league chairperson), Agnes Thumbi (national youth league leader), and Nderitu Mureithi (business council leader).

Reacting to her new appointment, Pauline thanked former President Uhuru Kenyatta for trusting her and promised to serve diligently in her new position.

“Humbled! Thank you my Party Leader H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for entrusting me with this position. Thank you Jubilee Party members for your support! I commit to serve diligently and faithfully alongside other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC). Jubilee iko imara! Tusonge Mbele Pamoja,” Pauline Njoroge wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.