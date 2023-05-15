Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 15 May 2023 – Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge took to social media on Mother’s Day and painfully recounted how she lost her unborn twins after she suffered a miscarriage.

Pauline said the twins filled her heart with joy as she was looking forward to becoming a mother for the first time when unfortunately she suffered a miscarriage.

“Not long ago I carried twins in my womb and they brought me the most fulfilling joy. Those few months made part of my life’s happiest days, and I was ever smiling. One of my close friends even nicknamed me Mama Happiness,” Pauline wrote.

“Losing my unborn children crashed me… watching as they disappeared in a pool of blood caused me unexplainable pain. For several months I was an emotional mess and nothing could comfort me. I broke down a million times and tears became my daily food. Out here I kept a strong face because sometimes as women and leaders, we do not have the luxury of breaking down in public no matter what is happening internally,” she added.

Social media influencer Purity Nduta Macharia has revealed that Pauline had sired the twins with a well-known politician from Mt Kenya.

The politician reportedly made her suffer a miscarriage after frustrating her.

Their relationship was toxic.

He went on to dump her and marry another woman after she lost her unborn twins.

Pauline almost fell into depression.

According to social media reports, the politician that Purity Nduta was referring to is vocal Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

This is what she wrote.

