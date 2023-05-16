Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Paul Pogba was reduced to tears after he was substituted with another injury during his first competitive start in over a year on Sunday night as Juventus beat Cremonese 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

The 30-year-old left Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and re-joined his old side Juventus on a free transfer but has barely played for the Italian giants this season due to injury.

His time at Old Trafford ended after he suffered a muscular injury and left the pitch during United’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool back in April 2022. It was the last time he was named in the starting line-up for a competitive game of football.

After joining up with his former club, Pogba started a friendly game against Guadalajara in Juventus’ pre-season, but was only able to play 45 minutes of that match before another set back kept off the game until seven months later.

The French World Cup winner’s injuries made him unavailable for the World Cup. He has meanwhile only made nine competitive appearances for Juventus, racking up just 137 minutes this campaign.

After yesterday’s injury, the 30-year-old received treatment on the pitch before he was removed from the field, looking devastated and pulling his shirt over his head.