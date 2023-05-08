Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Renowned vernacular presenter and Pastor Benson Gathungu alias Kiengei is reportedly considering mending fences with his ex-wife Keziah and marry her as a second wife.

According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, Kiengei wants to follow in the footsteps of popular Kikuyu musician Muigai Wa Njoroge, who is a well-known polygamist.

Kiengei had been married to Keziah for several years before their marriage hit a snag over infidelity.

He went ahead and married a lady that he was cheating on Keziah with.

Keziah got married in 2021 in an invite-only wedding but her marriage did not last for long.

It is alleged that she discovered that the man she got married to was being funded by an older woman who lives in the United States of America, prompting her to divorce him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.