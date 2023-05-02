Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 May 2023 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church is in the United States of America for a church tour.

The decorated preacher has been visiting different states to perform his usual fake miracles and brainwash more people.

In a video shared on his Church’s official Facebook page, Pastor Ng’ang’a is seen praying for an elderly woman from North Carolina, who has been reportedly battling a terminal disease.

He is heard in the video casting out demons through prayers and ordering the woman to be free.

The lady falls as Ng’ang’a prays for her and after a short while, he lifts her and says she has been set free.

Ng’ang’a then asks the mzungu woman what was ailing her and she claims that she had visited the hospital a few days ago and doctors were afraid that she might get a stroke.

She jumps in jubilation but the alleged healing miracle looks staged.

Watch the video.

