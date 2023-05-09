Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been dealt a severe blow that may see him start begging on the streets.

This is after the court ordered a freeze on his 15 bank accounts for 30 days.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) made the application to have Pastor Ezekiel’s accounts frozen pending investigations.

In an affidavit, the DCI claims Pastor Ezekiel of New Life Prayer Centre and Church was suspected of money laundering due to his links with Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church, who is being probed for allegedly luring members of his church to starve themselves to death in order to “meet Jesus”.

Detectives told the court that Pastor Ezekiel’s bank accounts have been receiving huge transactions whose money is suspected to be proceeds of illicit cash from victims who were allegedly radicalised to sell their properties and gave pastor Mackenzie proceeds.

They asked the court to allow them access to several bank accounts at Equity Bank, Co-op Bank, KCB and HFC Bank.

According to police officer Martin Munene attached at DCI, they fear that the money held in the above accounts will be transferred if the court does not issue the orders to access the accounts.

“The investigations will enable the applicant to collate confirmatory evidence regarding the financial flow as per allegations,” reads the affidavit by Munene.

Last week, Ezekiel moved to the High Court in Mombasa seeking to bar the State from freezing the accounts.

On Saturday, Pastor Ezekiel hosted Azimio Leader Raila Odinga at his Mavueni residence, a move that may have accelerated the freezing of his accounts after Baba vowed to defend him from President William Ruto’s government’s wrath.

