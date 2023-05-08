Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga was the talk of the town over the weekend after he visited the megachurch that Pastor Ezekiel Odero runs with his wife, Sarah.

However, what surprised Kenyans, even more, is that he pledged to support Pastor Ezekiel amid investigations into his alleged involvement in the Shakahola massacre.

And to cap it all, Raila vowed to fund Pastor Ezekiel and his mega projects; something that will multiply Ezekiel’s wealth.

He noted that he would visit the church and support the noble projects undertaken by the wealthy evangelist.

Raila was accompanied by the preacher’s lawyers Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari, and Shadrack Wamboi.

He later held a closed-door meeting with Pastor Ezekiel.

Pastor Ezekiel, who is regarded as one of the wealthiest preachers in Kenya, and fellow televangelist Paul Mackenzie are under investigation for the Shakaloha tragedy in Kilifi County, which has seen more than a hundred people die from starvation, under Mackenzie’s instructions.

Pastor Ezekiel is being investigated for murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering, and being an accessory to crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.