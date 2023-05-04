Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Since his arrest on Thursday last week in connection to the Shakahola massacre, people have already condemned Pastor Ezekiel Odero as the devil incarnate.

Ezekiel has been facing backlash from many quarters who have accused him of deceiving many with his fake miracles.

They have even called on President William Ruto’s government to make an example out of him to serve as a lesson to other faulty preachers taking advantage of people’s vulnerability.

However, City Pastor Pius Muiru, who is Ezekiel’s mentor and spiritual father, came out guns blazing in defence of embattled Pastor Ezekiel of the New Life Prayer Centre, saying that he is being falsely linked to crimes he did not commit.

Speaking outside the courts where he had joined Ezekiel’s followers in demanding his release, Pastor Muiru said that Ezekiel’s persecution is ill-motivated and someone is trying to tarnish his name.

“We are not opposed to any investigations, the only thing we are opposing is what we are calling tacit persecution and affliction whereby somebody is trying to connect Pastor Ezekiel with crimes against humanity, abduction and fraud,” he said.

He further expressed optimism that Pastor Ezekiel will be acquitted of all the charges he is facing, in court and be allowed to return to ministry.

“There are so many religious authorities here we just came to be in solidarity with Pastor Ezekiel,” he said.

“Whatever is happening with him is a common thing that everybody knows and you can sense that even in the country the mood is that people have been patient enough waiting to see how the ruling will be made.”

Since he was apprehended, Ezekiel has defended his church, saying it is well organized. He has also disassociated himself from the controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International church.

