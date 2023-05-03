Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s followers may be put on mass suicide watch after they proved that they are ready to die for their pastor who is in police custody for allegedly killing his followers and secretly burying them at Shakahola forest with the help of Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Yesterday, hundreds of Pastor Ezekiel’s followers caused a commotion outside Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa, where he was arraigned.

Led by Pastor Ezekiel’s Assistant, who is also his brother Pastor Gillack Odero, the followers thronged the premises, protesting the arrest by praying and calling for his release.

Gillack was seen commanding the huge crowd as he led them into singing, which would periodically break into a prayerful session.

Gillack, would occasionally wave a Bible, ask the crowd to praise God, and charge the crowd once more.

Clad in all white, which is the signature dress code of Pastor Ezekiel, Gillack asked the followers to be ready for a mega revival.

“Can I hear from those who are ready for the mega revival?” he asked, which was met with a deafening acclamation from Ezekiel’s followers.

On Sunday, Gillack assured Ezekiel’s followers to remain calm exuding confidence that the controversial pastor’s church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, would be reopened soon.

Ezekiel was arrested last Thursday after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) started pursuing his connection with the Shakahola massacre.

He is facing charges of radicalisation, terrorism, aiding individuals to kill themselves, mass killing and money laundering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.