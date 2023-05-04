Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 May 2023 – Renowned city bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre has spoken about his relationship with controversial preacher Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre.

Bishop Muiru said Pastor Ezekiel was saved during one of the crusades he held in Tononoka Grounds, Mombasa in the year 2000.

He then joined his church as a pianist and later set up his church.

What turned Pastor Ezekiel’s ministry around was when Bishop Muiru went to Mtwapa for a crusade a few years ago.

Ezekiel had also planned a crusade but did not know Muiru was coming.

Ezekiel reportedly called off his crusade when he learnt that Muiru was around and packed up all his instruments and went to the crusade that the legendary televangelist was holding.

After the crusade, Ezekiel invited Muiru to his church the following Sunday.

When Bishop Muiru went to Ezekiel’s church, he took off his ‘anointed shoes’ and gave them to him.

He walked around his church with the ‘anointed’ shoes that he got from Muiru.

In return, Bishop Muiru took Pastor Ezekiel’s old shoes.

From there, Ezekiel’s ministry grew.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.