Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s lawyers have raised serious concerns about the mention of Pastor Paul Mackenzie in their client’s bank account freezing case.

In a statement, Lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta revealed that they were shocked by the mere mention of the name of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Shakahola massacre in Pastor Ezekiel’s case.

They accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) of misleading the court to have Pastor Ezekiel’s bank accounts remain frozen for 30 days when he has nothing to do with Pastor Mackenzie.

“Our client has nothing to do with Pastor Mackenzie. Shakahola has nothing to do with Mavueni Church. Mackenzie is being investigated for the horror murders. Pastor Odero has nothing to do with Shakahola. Open his bank accounts,” Omari said.

He told Milimani magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi that the order served on them stated that the bank accounts should be frozen for 30 days.

“We are shocked to hear that this court has revealed that the orders it issued were for 10 days and 30 days,” Omari told Ekhubi.

He added that the act of the DCI “extracting his own order and not that of the court puts it in a bad light and portrays it as dishonest”.

The lawyer urged the court to close the case and allow Pastor Odero to happily proceed to his bank accounts and withdraw Sh100 million to fund the running of the 3,000-student school and the 45,000-seat church.

The preacher is pleading with the court to allow him to withdraw Sh100 million to fund school and church activities.

In the suit filed by Omari, Shadrack Wamboi, Martina Suiga, and Samson Nyaberi, the pastor says the church and school ground to a halt after his accounts were frozen.

The new case reveals that Odero spends between Sh50 million and Sh100 million a month on sponsorship for the education of over 3,000 pupils.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.