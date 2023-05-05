Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero would be roaming the streets were it not for Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Center.

This was revealed by Muiru himself who noted that he aided Pastor Ezekiel of New Life Church to establish his religious empire based in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

While addressing the media before the court hearing, Muiru indicated that his anointing helped Pastor Ezekiel take off after several struggles.

He told reporters that he only gifted Pastor Ezekiel a pair of anointed shoes which helped him gain favor and win hearts contributing to his immense wealth.

Besides gifting him anointed shoes, Muiru also disclosed that he allowed Pastor Ezekiel to preach on his TV station, Nuru TV, at the height of the pandemic, which also catapulted his rise to fame.

Additionally, Muiru indicated that he had mentored Pastor Ezekiel. According to the Nairobi-based televangelist, Pastor Ezekiel’s ministry was cultivated at his Maximum Miracle Center, where he was a keyboardist.

Revealing what prompted him to support Pastor Ezekiel, Muiru noted that the embattled preacher cancelled his crusade in Mtwapa on last-minute notice to facilitate his religious gathering.

“I had organized a crusade in Mtwapa, which coincidentally collided with his. He was not aware that I had organised mine. The moment he learnt that I had organised that crusade, he cancelled his.

“Not only did he cancel his crusade, but he also facilitated mine by giving us musical instruments and other forms of support,” Muiru insisted.

His empire sits on 65-acre land in Mavueni, Kilifi County. The multi-billion investment is self-sufficient with almost all social amenities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST