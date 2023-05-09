Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has termed New Life Prayer Centre and Church senior Pastor Ezekiel Odero as a monster preacher who was killing his followers to harvest body organs.

In an application to the Milimani court on Monday, Chief Inspector David Munene requested the court to freeze Ezekiel’s 15 bank accounts since the money from the accounts comes from the sale of organs harvested from bodies buried in the Shakahola forest.

Munene said their investigations have linked Ezekiel to Good News International Life Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of killing hundreds of his followers and burying bodies in Shakahola forest.

Already, forensic experts have exhumed over 110 bodies in Shakahola forest and said some of the vital organs like hearts and kidneys were missing.

“Post-mortem reports have established missing organs in some of the bodies of the victims so far exhumed,” Chief Inspector Martin Munene said in the application.

“Both pastors [Mr. Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel Odero] are suspected to have a close link,” Munene added.

Following Munene’s application, the court froze Odero’s 15 Bank accounts and Mpesa’s accounts for 30 days to allow DCI to conclude the investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST