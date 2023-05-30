Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero has finally revealed where he buys ‘holy water’ to bless his followers who always flock to his Mavueni Church to receive miracles.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyer Dunstan Omari claimed that the holy water, which was being sold at Ezekiel’s church was normal Dasani water that had been sealed and prayed by the pastor.

“This is water from companies like Dasani which is bought and prayed for. It has not been contaminated with anything,” he stated.

Omari made the statement after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided Ezekiel‘s Mavueni church on Monday and confiscated water and a handkerchief to conduct a chemical analysis.

One detective who requested anonymity said the holy water and white handkerchiefs will undergo chemical tests to establish whether the pastor uses some of the banned substances to stupefy his followers.

