Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Center and Church has refused to be silenced.

This is after he pulled another surprise on President William Ruto and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki by opening another church despite being linked to rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie and the Shakahola massacre.

Pastor Ezekiel opened a new branch of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Kisii County and installed his younger brother as the resident Pastor.

Gillack Odero, the fourth-born in the Odero family, is the senior pastor of the New Life Church, which is rapidly expanding in the Bonchari Constituency.

Pastor Ezekiel’s followers from the neighbouring Homa Bay and Migori counties also flock to its Sunday services.

Pastor Ezekiel found himself in trouble with authority after he was linked to the Shakahola massacre and money laundering, charges that saw him arrested and released on bond after spending a week behind bars.

CS Kindiki had vowed to make an example out of Mackenzie and Ezekiel, including closing their churches and sending them to prison for life to deter other rogue preachers from using the bible against their unsuspecting followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.