Friday, May 19, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church lead pastor, Ezekiel Odero, is truly a man of God going by the miracle that happened in Nairobi on Friday.

Two weeks ago, a Nairobi court ordered Ezekiel‘s 16 bank accounts to be frozen for 30 days as he was accused of engaging in money laundering and killing his followers, and burying their bodies in Shakahola Forest.

On Friday, Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi reduced the number of days the accounts will stay frozen from 30 to 14 days.

“I will direct that you come back on Monday since the orders expire on a Sunday. I will extend the orders to Monday,” the court ruled.

The matter will be mentioned on Monday for further directions.

In his ruling, the magistrate also said he was within the law to grant police orders to freeze those accounts.

He dismissed a preliminary objection by the state, which was challenging Odero’s application to review the orders freezing his accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.