Monday, May 8, 2023 – That renowned Pastor Ezekiel Odero is filthy rich is not in doubt given the mega projects he has undertaken at his vast farm in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

So much so that people have been wondering where he got all the wealth; considering that the other day, he was a poor fisherman in Homa Bay before starting his church.

Well, the good pastor has credited his poor followers for his immense wealth. According to Pastor Ezekiel, he gets Sh20 million or thereabout as tithe from his brainwashed followers who give in the hope of receiving miracles.

He revealed this yesterday through his lawyer Danstan Omari, who noted that the televangelist incurred losses worth Ksh20 million due to the closure of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church based in Kilifi County.

In a letter written by Omari and addressed to Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, the closure led to a loss of tithe and offerings worth an estimated Ksh17 million.

In a breakdown of the losses incurred by the pastor, Omari listed accommodation charges at Ksh2 million and wasted food worth Ksh500,000.

The lawyer claimed that the intimidation tactics employed by police officers also affected the ongoing construction at the pastor’s property.

As a result, Omari claimed that the opening date for the Kilifi International School and the Kilifi University would be postponed and thus affect the students who sought to enroll in the institution.

He further advocated for the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the conduct of the officers who blocked access to the premises.

The revelation of what Pastor Ezekiel collects as tithe makes other wealthy Pastors in Kenya look like beggars.

