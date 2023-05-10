Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – Embattled city preacher Ezekiel Odero has revealed that he is not facing any financial constraints after his bank accounts were frozen by the court pending investigations over money laundering.

Addressing his believers at his Mavueni church, the wealthy televangelist said that he had invested in agriculture whose proceeds were enough to sustain him till the embargo on his accounts is lifted.

His agricultural investments ranged from the rearing of chicken, goats, and sheep as well as growing different types of crops.

“We won’t sleep hungry because we have planted maize and vegetables. We also rear goats, sheep, and chicken,” Ezekiel stated.

He further welcomed DCI’s decision to probe the source of his money, insisting that the inquiry would set the record straight regarding his church.

He directed his followers to continue remitting their offerings to the same frozen bank and mobile money accounts.

In fact, he encouraged his followers to give more to enable the government to account for every penny in his accounts.

“Listen to me, I cannot withdraw the money. But it is good for the government to investigate to establish the source of the funds. But you, as believers, do not stop giving your offerings to the same till numbers that have been frozen,” he said.

“When you continue giving, they will know the source of those funds. In the morning, I also channeled Ksh300,000 to those frozen accounts,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.