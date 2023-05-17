Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero has pleaded with the government of President William Ruto to allow him to withdraw Sh50 million from his frozen accounts.

This is after it emerged that he was going broke following the move by the government to freeze his bank accounts and M-PESA accounts.

In a nine-page application signed by his advocate Danstan Omari, the pastor noted that the court order to freeze his accounts caused extreme financial and logistical difficulties in running the operations of the Kilifi International School and his New Life Prayer Centre Church.

Pastor Ezekiel also sought the Milimani Courts in Nairobi to review its orders freezing his bank accounts from 30 days to 15 days.

To make his case, the pastor argued that employees in his ministry and school could not wait for the 30 days to lapse as directed by the court orders on May 8, arguing that their livelihoods depended on it.

He pointed out that the funds in the bank accounts offered a lifeline for numerous disadvantaged people whom he supported through his ministry.

The pastor further indicated that he supported over 2,000 needy students who drew their school fees from the accounts. He added that the withdrawal of the funds was primarily to safeguard the interests of the children and guarantee their access to education.

Omari noted that pastor Ezekiel stood to suffer immense loss if his plea was not granted. He added that the pastor sought an opportunity to ventilate his grievances in court at the earliest opportune moment.

The pastor’s accounts were frozen after the court granted orders for Chief Inspector Martin Munene to access 16 bank accounts linked to Ezekiel.

