Thursday, May 25, 2023 – A video has emerged of New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero warning of what will happen to Mt Kenya residents following the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Before he went on retirement, Uhuru was begging Mt Kenya residents not to elect William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua whom he said were patented thieves of public money.

However, the Mt Kenya electorate voted to the last man for Ruto and Gachagua and they are now complaining 8 months after they put the two in the highest offices in the land.

In his prophecy, Pastor Ezekiel warned Kikuyus that they would regret not listening to Uhuru who was begging them to elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya.

“Nobody wants the person who blocked channels through which public funds were being used. Even people from Central Kenya don’t want Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Ezekiel insisted that he was not lying by saying that those who opposed Uhuru would regret it.

“Those who rejected Uhuru will suffer economically. You will cry for him.”

Pastor Ezekiel further warned Kenyans about the incoming government, saying: “Nyang’au anakuja. A government is coming, and in six months, you will hear of a scandal. And the people who will put them in power are you.”

Here is the video of pastor Ezekiel warning Kikuyus about supporting Ruto.

