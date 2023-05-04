Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been released by Shanzu Court after being in custody for over 7 days for accusations of killing his followers at his Mavueni Church, Kilifi County.

Ezekiel was arrested last week by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after he was accused of killing his followers who had come to his church to seek miracles.

When releasing him, the Judge ordered the controversial pastor to report to DCI every week and not to speak about his arrest publicly.

The DCI wanted the pastor to be detained for 30 days to allow them to conclude investigations on the Shakahola massacre where Ezekiel‘s accomplice Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church is accused of strangling to death his followers and burying them in Shakahola Forest.

So far, DCI forensic officers have exhumed 110 bodies and the number is expected to rise as the task of exhuming more bodies continues.

Pastor Ezekiel’s charges include murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.