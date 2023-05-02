Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero will spend two more nights at Port Police Station.

This is after the court directed that his case be heard on May 4.

The embattled preacher was arrested on April 27 and police had requested that he be detained for 30 days pending the conclusion of the investigations.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido directed that the matter be mentioned on May 4.

Last Friday, Odero was arraigned before Shanzu Magistrate Court after he was accused of committing the felony of murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

The Director of Criminal Investigation filed an affidavit asking the court to deny Odero bail terms because the crimes under investigation by their nature, gravity and seriousness are complex.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.