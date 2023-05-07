Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church pastor Ezekiel Odero has defied a police order and opened his Mavueni Church on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, Coast Regional Coordinator, Rhoda Onyancha, closed Pastor Ezekiel’s church after the church was linked to the controversial preacher, Paul Makenzie, who is accused of starving hundreds of his followers to death.

Mackenzie, who is the lead pastor of Good News International Church, is accused of starving over 100 of his followers to death with a promise that they will see Jesus Christ.

Ezekiel has been in the dock for the last week in the link to Mackenzie’s cult-like church, and he was released on a cash bail of Sh1.5 million

Ezekiel was charged with murder, aiding suicide, kidnapping, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child abuse, fraud, money laundering, and being an accessory to crimes.

However, on Sunday, the pastor ignored Onyancha’s directive and opened the church for normal services.

Ezekiel’s lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Dunstan Omari said Ms. Onyancha had just orally conveyed the closure but there was no court order in place to close the mega church.

