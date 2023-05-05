Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero has broken silence after he was released from detention on Thursday.

Ezekiel was released on a bond of Sh 3 million or a cash bail of Sh 1.5 million.

Among the charges, the controversial pastor is facing include murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

Speaking to his followers outside Shanzu Law Courts shortly after his release Pastor Ezekiel expressed gratitude for the immense support they had shown him.

“Na mimi nasema asante. Tuwe na ibada jumapili… Tutoe ibada ya shukrani,” he said.

The controversial pastor went on to express gratitude to his followers for their support, even though he stated that he will not address the issue of his arrest because it is still pending in court.

“May the Lord of the heavens bless you. I can’t say how but each of you in His own way,” Pastor Ezekiel said.

He added,”Jumapili ijayo iwe ni Jumapili iliyoojaa nyota.”

