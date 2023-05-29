Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday May 29, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Sergio Rico has been hospitalized after an incident involving a mule cart and a runaway horse at his home.

Rico’s family in a statement said Rico had been permitted by PSG to visit the El Rocio pilgrimage in Huelva, southern Spain, in the wake of the team securing the French Ligue 1 title against Strasbourg on Saturday May 27.

Rico was en route to mass next to the Hermitage of El Rocio when the “serious mishap” occurred.

The family wrote: “Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at Virgen del Rocio Hospital (in Seville, Spain).

“We now await medical results which we hope will be positive so we can inform you of his improvement as soon as possible.”

PSG released a statement on Twitter, saying: “Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones.

“The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support.”

Rico was on the bench for the 1-1 draw in Strasbourg. The title win is PSG’s ninth in the last 11 seasons.