Friday, May 26, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has shared a heartbreaking story of how she was abandoned by her baby daddy when she was 2 months pregnant.

She eventually gave birth but unfortunately, the kid passed on when he was 1 and a half year old.

Her baby daddy refused to donate blood when the kid fell sick.

He did not also attend the kid’s burial.

This is heartbreaking.

Check out her post.

