Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 7, 2023 – Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he visited embattled New Life Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Pastor Ezekiel was released from custody last week after he was accused by the government of killing his followers and burying them at Shakahola forest together with good news International church Pastor Paul Makenzie who is still in police custody.

During the visit, Raila, who was accompanied by pastor Ezekiel’s lawyers, among them Cliff Ombeta and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro, was taken on a tour of the expansive church.

Reacting to Raila‘s visit, Boniface Mwangi expressed his disappointment in the former prime minister for making the visit.

Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer, said the ODM Party leader loves scoring own goals and doesn’t learn from his past mistakes.

“Raila Odinga loves scoring own goals! Life is brutal to those who never learn from their past mistakes,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST