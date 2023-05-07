Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed never to reinstate the infamous Cherera Four.

Speaking at Wanjohi in Nyandarua County where he presented relief support to residents displaced by heavy rains and flash floods, Gachagua told off Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over the demand that the four IEBC commissioners who opposed results announced by former IEBC commissioner Wafula Chebukati should be reinstated.

According to Gachagua, the four cannot get back to the office since they voluntarily left their jobs.

“We cannot reinstate people who resigned from office willingly,” he said.

Those who resigned from office are Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, and Justus Nyang’aya. Commissioner Irene Masit was removed from office following a recommendation of a tribunal.

At the same time, Gachagua stated that government will not allow Raila to destroy public and private property during his misguided protests.

He rubbished Raila’s claims that he was rigged in last year’s race for State House in favour of President William Ruto. He asked Odinga to retire from politics.

“How come he is the only presidential candidate who claims to have been rigged? It is the fifth time now he is claiming rigging. They (opposition leaders) should wait for the 2027 elections and vie again,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua was accompanied by local leaders led by Governor Kiarie Badilisha, Woman Rep. Faith Gitau, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, and Ministry of Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Kimani Ngunjiri.

Others were MPs Njuguna Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Michael Muchira (Ol Jororok), and Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop) together with members of Nyandarua county assembly and National Government Administration Officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.