Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 5, 2023 – Ecstatic Napoli fans at the Diego Maradona stadium couldn’t hide their joy as they chanted the name of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen after his goals helped them to win the Italian Serie A league on Thursday night, May 4.

The title is the first Serie A title won by Napoli since 1990, when an energetic Diego Maradona helped the Italian side clinch the coveted trophy.

Osimhen who is wanted by Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, has scored 22 goals this season for the Naples and is the leagues leading gialscorer with 5 more games to spare.

Watch the electrifying moment his name was chanted in the stadium below

Napoli fans chanting Victor Osimhen in a full packed stadium… he’s got massive love in Napoli… The second person to do it for Napoli after Diego maradona pic.twitter.com/awcBzZL4mJ — match goals (@goalsdaily6) May 4, 2023

Napoli fans chanting Victor Osimhen in a full packed stadium… he’s got massive love in Napoli… The second person to do it for Napoli after Diego maradona pic.twitter.com/awcBzZL4mJ — match goals (@goalsdaily6) May 4, 2023

Victor Osimhen celebrates the Scudetto inside Napoli's dressing room 🔥🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/IgCUc9YjG0 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 4, 2023